Pokemon Celebrates Ash Ketchum’s 25th Anniversary With New Video

It’s been twenty-five years since Ash Ketchum set out on his journey to becoming a Pokemon master, taking Pikachu as his right-hand man and seeking to capture as many powerful Pokemon as he can. Over the course of the anime series, Ash has remained the main protagonist, not aging a day since his early adventures, and the franchise is celebrating with a new video that shows off some of his greatest triumphs along with the pocket monsters that have been a part of his roster.

Over the course of twenty-five years, Ash has netted over one thousand episodes as the main protagonist of the Pokemon anime series, and it doesn’t seem as though that will be changing any time soon. While his new friend Goh is certainly looking to follow in Ash’s footsteps by becoming an amazing trainer, while also looking to capture the legendary Pokemon known as Mew, and perhaps Ash’s current friend might take the reins in the future. Ironically enough, while Ash might be the star of the anime series, he has been mostly absent from most of the video game entries that the franchise has dropped on Nintendo throughout the years.

The Official Twitter Account for Pokemon shared a new two-minute video that features some of the earliest captures of Ash which have helped the young trainer hold onto his spot as the main protagonist of the anime series for decades, with the latest season seeing Ketchum capture some of his strongest pocket monsters to date:

Pokemon Journeys has been running for over one hundred episodes and is showing no signs of stopping any time soon as both Ash and Goh continue their quest to defeat the trainer of the Galar Region, with the current champion Leon sitting at the top of the ladder. While Ash and Leon recently shared a road trip with one another, it still seems as though the champion of Galar is set to be the main opponent for Ketchum to attempt to defeat this season.

