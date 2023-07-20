Pokemon Announces U.S Release of Ash's Final Episodes

It's no secret that Ash Ketchum has left the Pokemon anime, as earlier this year, we witnessed the new world champion continuing his quest to become a Pokemon Master off-screen. While the spin-off series, Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, focused on Ash meeting old friends and enemies, the television show had yet to state when it would arrive on North American screens. Luckily, word has arrived from San Diego Comic-Con that Ash's final installments are making their way to Netflix later this year.

Ash Ketchum was able to become the new Pokemon World Champion thanks to his victory against Leon at the Masters 8 Tournament. Capping off Pokemon Journeys, the anime adaptation made the startling decision to abandon Ash as its protagonist and instead focus on new trainers Liko and Roy. While Pokemon Horizons no longer has Ash in the driver's seat, it has introduced new Pokemon and new characters to the anime universe and will also arrive on Netflix on a date that has yet to be revealed. Originally dubbed Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, the episodes hitting North America this fall will arrive under the title, Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: To Be A Pokemon Master.

Pokemon: To Be A Pokemon Master Release Date

Ash Ketchum's final episodes will arrive on Netflix on September 8th of this year according to a new image released from San Diego Comic-Con. At this year's Comic-Con, the franchise also released the first English dubbed episode of Pokemon Horizons, showing that progress is being made in introducing new audiences to Liko and Roy. Needless to say, many Pokemon fans in the West have been dying to see how Ash leaves the series.

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys part 4, "To be a Pokemon Master," will premiere on September 8th on Netflix! This will cover the arc with Brock and Misty. pic.twitter.com/5D2THZhLIh — PokeBeach.com 💧 (@pokebeach) July 20, 2023

While Ash has left the anime as its star, the creative minds behind the Pokemon anime haven't closed the door on Ketchum's return entirely. In previous interviews, producers have stated that there is potential for Ash to return to the franchise, though whether he'll remain a ten-year-old or a full-blown adult has yet to be seen. So far, Pokemon Horizons has yet to make any mention of the current world champion in Liko and Roy's current adventures.

Are you hyped for Ash's final episodes to finally arrive on Netflix? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.