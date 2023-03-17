Pokemon Previews Ash Ketchum's Final Episode

We're one episode away from Ash Ketchum and Pikachu's final foray as the stars of the Pokemon anime. Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master has witnessed Ash's adventures as the new world champion, as the main trainer attempts to figure out what it takes to be a "Pokemon Master". With the anime series set to be taken over by new trainers Liko and Roy, countless Pokemon fans are wondering just where the current season will leave Ash and Pikachu and whether they'll ever return.

Ash might not have a role in the Pokemon video games such as Pokemon Go, Pokemon Scarlet, and Pokemon Violet, but his tenure in the anime adaptation has made him a household name when it comes to pocket monster fans. Despite winning the Masters 8 Tournament, many anime fans believed that Ketchum would remain as the Pokemon anime's protagonist until it was revealed that the trainer was setting sail for parts unknown. In the latest season, Ash has been able to not just reunite with some of his former Pokemon such as Butterfree, Lapras, and Squirtle, but also came face to face with former trainers Misty and Brock.

It's Time To Say Goodbye To Ash

The Official Pokemon Channel shared a preview for the final episode of Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, which sees more classic characters join Ash once again. Professor Oak and Gary are featured as Ash is continuing to find out what a Pokemon Master is and how he still might not be one despite being the world champion.

Pokemon fans are still reeling from a previous installment of this latest anime season as Team Rocket was reunited with their former pocket monsters but might have split away from one another in the process. The final moments for the villainous trio saw Jesse, James, and Meowth calling it quits and heading in their own directions. The trio has yet to be confirmed to return to the series, with the Explorers potentially being the new villainous squad to annoy Liko and Roy on their training journey.

Are you ready to let Ash Ketchum go? Do you think we'll one day see the main Pokemon trainer return at some point? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.