Pokemon Promo Hypes Climax of Ash vs. Cynthia Battle

Pokemon Journeys has been working its way through the highly anticipated battle between Ash Ketchum and Cynthia with its latest episodes airing overseas, and the promo for the next episode of the series is hyping the heated climax of this battle between champions! Ash had been having some very little trouble making his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series thus far, but that changed when he started to take on some of the other regional champions in the final Masters Tournament. This is especially true for his hyped up battle against the Sinnoh Champion, Cynthia, in the latest episodes.

Although the rest of the Masters Tournament battles so far have been settled within a single episode, Ash's battle against Cynthia is heading into its third straight episode as Ash continues to struggle against the powerful champion. Through this fight so far Ash has gotten an up close look at her real skill in the midst of battle, and he's been pushed against the wall leading into Episode 125 of the series with Cynthia making one final effort towards victory. This continues with the next episode, and you can check out the promo below from Pokemon Journeys' official Twitter account:

Episode 125 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "Semifinals IV – Shock" and the promo for the episode picks up right where the massive cliffhanger left off. Cynthia's tactics have been troublesome for Ash so far, but he's been able to make up quite a lot of ground through the unique sense for battle that fans have seen him display throughout the years. Finally working his way back to knocking down Cynthia two her final two Pokemon, it's going to be an uphill battle as Ash only has Lucario left in his corner heading into the climax.

Not only did Cynthia take this surprise to the next level by using Dynamax on her Togekiss, Ash and Lucario still have Mega Evolution in their corner and that could potentially turn the tide of battle. Fans have seen Ash lose at critical moments many times in the past, and that cloud is hanging overhead as he's been struggling against Cynthia so much. With Cynthia also teasing her retirement after the tournament overall, her defeat would also be a fitting send off.

But what do you think? Do you think Ash can be Cynthia and move on to battle Leon in the grand finals? Or is this the end of his World Coronation Series journey? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!