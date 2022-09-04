Pokemon Finally Kicks Off Ash vs. Cynthia Dream Match

After much anticipation built throughout the series so far, Pokemon Journeys has finally kicked off the dream match between Ash Ketchum and Sinnoh Champion Cynthia with the newest episode of the series airing overseas! The newest iteration of the anime has seen Ash working his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series with its episodes thus far, and has had him face off against many familiar faces from his past. But as he makes his way through the final Masters Tournament, Ash has been taking on some dream opponents fans have been hoping to see him battle against for a long time.

With the semifinals bracket for the Masters Tournament set, and Leon officially defeating the Kalos Champion Diantha to make his way to the grand finals, now all eyes are on Ash's big battle with Cynthia. Fans have been hoping to see the two do battle ever since the champion was introduced during Ash's adventures through Sinnoh years ago, and the start of the battle with the newest episode airing in Japan has already delivered on that promise by proving just how tough of a champion Cynthia really has become over the years. Ash is in trouble so far.

Cynthia shows why she's the 2nd strongest trainer in the world.



Switching her Pokémon constantly and using nasty tactics like Hypnosis into Dream Eater, Flinching and using Destiny Bond. Ash only got 3 Pokémon left and she didn't even use Garchomp yet.#anipoke #アニポケ pic.twitter.com/ZRdIrLHgfX — Kilumi 👑🔥 (@Kilumy) September 2, 2022

Episode 123 of Pokemon Journeys has officially kicked off the semifinals match between Ash and Cynthia, and through the battle she has already proven why she was the Number 2 ranked trainer in the world overall. The semifinals changed things around as both trainers are allowed to use a full team of six for the battle this time around, and Cynthia is using that to her advantage. Using a Spirtomb, Togekiss, and Roserade, and switching them out to use the best of her abilities, she quickly took out three of Ash's Pokemon as the episode came to an end.

Making matters even tougher for Ash is the fact that Pikachu was the third of his Pokemon taken out. While he managed to finally defeat her Spiritomb with Pikachu's efforts, it had used a Destiny Bond to take Pikachu out of the battle too. This means it's all on Ash's newer Pokemon to help him get through the semifinals, and that makes it all the more exciting to see if he can actually pull it off or if this is his final battle in the tournament.

Do you think Ash is going to be able to beat Cynthia? Will Cynthia be the one moving onto the finals? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!