Pokemon Journeys' Preview Features Ash/Cynthia Battle

Pokemon Journeys has done the impossible and allowed Ash Ketchum to reach the final four in the Masters 8 Tournament. With Leon, the current World Champion, set to test his training skills against Diantha, Ketchum will be fighting against Cynthia in what might be one of the biggest battles of his career. As the battle approaches, the anime series has given fans a first look at the fight between the two Pokemon trainers that will begin in the next episode of Pokemon.

One of the biggest strengths of Pokemon Journeys has been its ability to introduce new and old trainers to the anime series, with Cynthia having a history with Ash in previous episodes and now returning for what she is considering to be her final battle as a Pokemon trainer. With Ash winning the Alola Tournament during the events of Pokemon: Sun And Moon, this might be the perfect season to bid a fond farewell to the protagonist that has been leading the series for decades over the course of over one thousand episodes. Should Ash manage to defeat Cynthia, he will have the opportunity to be in the final battle of the tournament and have a very real chance of becoming the strongest Pokemon trainer in the world, achieving his dream at an exceptionally young age.

The Official Twitter Account for Pokemon's anime released a new minute-long preview for the next episode of Pokemon Journeys, giving anime viewers the opportunity to see the battle that will have Ash fighting against Cynthia and coming closer than ever before to become the greatest trainer in the world:

Pokemon Journeys has run for one hundred-plus episodes and it certainly seems as though the Masters 8 Tournament will bring the latest season to a close. With Pokemon: Scarlet and Pokemon: Violet coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year, we're sure to get a new season of the anime which will explore the new regions and pocket monsters introduced in the upcoming video games.

