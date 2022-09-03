Pokemon Cliffhanger Sets Up Cynthia's Retirement

Pokemon Journeys is currently working its way through the semifinals of the Masters Tournament, and the newest episode of the series airing overseas has dropped a major bombshell as Sinnoh Champion Cynthia is setting up her retirement from battle! Ash Ketchum has been battling up through the ranks of the World Coronation Series through the anime so far in order to get a chance at a rematch against the defending champion Leon (who's now in the finals), but he still has one major challenge to overcome if he wants to make it to the grand final stage. Cynthia's his major semifinals opponent, and she plans to get to the finals too.

Ash and Cynthia are the second major match of the semifinals, and it recently kicked off with the latest episode that aired in Japan over the past weekend. The battle between the two is far from over as of the latest entry, but the real tease came before the match as Cynthia spoke with Kalos Champion Diantha (who had just lose her match against Leon) and revealed that her plan for after the tournament is to actually retire. But with full confidence that she'll beat Ash and make it to the finals, she likely plans to retire when she's on the top completely. Check it out as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter:

Cynthia: "I have decided that when this tournament is over, I'm going to retire from Pokemon battling.." #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/ujeBUWJarO — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) September 2, 2022

Episode 123 of Pokemon Journeys has kicked off Ash's semifinals match with Cynthia, and it's far from over between the two of them. Cynthia has full confidence that she will pull out the victory, and as of the end of the episode, Ash is down three Pokemon on his team compared to the Sinnoh Champion, who has only lost one. All the while, Cynthia's confession to Diantha looms overhead. Fans have been waiting for the chance to see Ash actually battle this Champion since the two crossed paths all those years ago, and it seems like this will really be the only one he gets.

There's a question as to whether Cynthia will keep to her word if Ash somehow defeats her in this match, and that's one of the exciting elements to see develop too. This is the last chance we'll see a battle between the two of them, so hopefully it ends with his victory so he can move on to the Masters Tournament grand finals. But what do you think of Cynthia retiring from battle? Do you think she actually will? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!