Baskin Robbins Reveals Adorable Pokemon Ice Cream Cake

Pokemon is always down to take over the world, but the franchise is eyeing a specific region in Japan these days. In a matter of days, the annual Pikachu Outbreak will begin in the city of Yokohama, and it seems Japan’s Baskin-Robbins chain is here to celebrate.

Recently, Sora News 24 let fans in on a delicious secret abroad. It turns out Baskin-Robbins is bringing Pikachu to the menu with ice cream cakes and more.

According to the report, this is the very first time Baskin-Robbins has teamed up with Pokemon. To honor this long-awaited collab, a slew of ice cream was made in the name of Pokemon. To start, an Ice Cream Cake Pikachu was made which is all sorts of adorable. Not only does the cake come on a special Pikachu-Eevee mat, but the dome cake has fondant features and ears to match.

As for the flavors? Well, Pikachu might be sad there is no ketchup option, but Baskin-Robbins can whip up the treat in strawberry or Popping Shower, an original flavor which contains Pop Rocks-esque candy which mimic Pikachu’s electric shocks.

Of course, there is also an Eevee cake which fans can buy into. The adorable cake comes in milk chocolate or Caramel Ribbon if you feel so inclined.

If you are not in the mood for an ice cream cake, then you can try Pokemon’s scoop-friendly flavors. Pikachu Thunderbolt Fruit Mix brings together peach, banana, and more with Pikachu candies and crackle pops. You can get this ice cream in special Pokemon two-scoop cups, and yes — the cups come complete with Pikachu spoons.

So far, it seems this flavors are exclusive to Japan, and they are on sale now. Hopefully, Baskin-Robbins will be kind enough to bring the treats to the U.S. before long and give fans the chance to snack on Pikachu as they play Pokemon: Sword and Shield this fall.

