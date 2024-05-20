The Sandman Season 2 Casts Delirium, Destiny, and Destruction

The Sandman season 2 will be upon us shortly and Netflix has confirmed three crucial pieces of casting for the new batch of episode. The streamer has confirmed the final three members of The Endless family with the addition of Esmé Creed-Miles (she/her) as Delirium, Adrian Lester (he/him) as Destiny and Barry Sloane (he/him) as The Prodigal (aka Destruction). These three join returning stars from The Sandman season 1, Tom Sturridge (he/him) as Dream, Kirby (she/her) as Death, Mason Alexander Park (they/them) as Desire and Donna Preston (she/her) as Despair, who make up the entire The Endless family.

Esmé Creed-Miles is best known to some viewers for playing the title role in the Hanna TV series; she takes on the role of Delirium, the youngest of The Endless who is best known for her two different-colored eyes. Adrian Lester is best known for appearing in The Day After Tomorrow and the TV series Hustle; as Destiny he's the oldest of The Endless siblings who carries a book that details....everything in existence. Barry Sloane is perhaps best known to many for his role as Captain John Price in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trilogy of video games; as The Prodigal, he's the only member of The Endless that has abdicated his responsibilities, thus his current name rather than his old one of "Destruction."

In addition to these three newcomers, Netflix has confirmed more returning cast members from The Sandman season 1 that will be back in season 2, including Patton Oswalt (he/him) as Matthew the Raven, Vivienne Acheampong (she/her) as Lucienne, Gwendoline Christie (she/her) as as Lucifer Morningstar, Jenna Coleman (she/her) as Johanna Constantine, Ferdinand Kingsley (he/him) as Hob Gadling, Stephen Fry (he/him) as Gilbert, Asim Chaudhry (he/him) as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar (he/him) as Cain, Vanesu Samunyai (she/her) as Rose Walker, and Razane Jammal (she/her) as as Lyta Hall.

The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman previously offered a major tease for the new episodes in the series, writing in a letter to fans: "Genius show runner Allan Heinberg and the countless people in front of and behind the camera are building something endlessly special, and bringing these stories to life in a way that would once have been unimaginable. A journey is beginning that will take us from Destiny's garden to Hell, from the Heart of the Dreaming to Ancient Greece and revolutionary France, and from there to places even I cannot quite imagine on the screen. I will be patient. Good things are coming."

The Sandman Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix and is also available on Blu-ray. Netflix is also home of Dead Boy Detectives, a television series adapting another Gaiman co-creation that spun out of The Sandman and which is set in the same continuity as The Sandman TV Series.