Pokemon Birthday Meme Will Tell You Who Your Dream Partner Is

The Internet has done some terrible things to fandom culture, but the good more often outweighs the bad. Fans have been able to use online forums to share their love of entertainment, and franchises like Pokemon have thrived with such support. Of course, that means all sorts of memes have been shared by fans, but the most recent to hit Pokemon takes the cake.

After all, one fan thought up a rather clever PokeDex conversion which helps show others their dream Pokemon based on their birthday alone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, a user known as macc shared a special chart they figured out. The netizen put together a full year-long calendar with a Pokemon assigned to each date which will help others find their destined partner.

forget about zodiac signs, what’s your birthday pokémon? pic.twitter.com/5yoBGNJ0uh — macc! @ pokémon masters (@greatmaccao) August 27, 2019

“Forget about zodiac signs, what’s your birthday Pokemon,” the fan wrote.

As you can see above, the calendar is a thorough one which features an array of creatures from all the generations. According to macc, the decision of which monsters made the list came down to a number conversion as opposed to a random generator.

“It’s just based on day of year to dex number conversion,” the user revealed.

Before long, the fan may find another conversion to do in honor of the release of Pokemon: Sword & Shield. The game is slated to come out this November, and it will introduce a slew of all-new Generation 8 Pokemon to the franchise’s collection. So far, the game has revealed a number of new creatures such as starters Sobble, Scorbunny, and Grookey. A few others have been shown such as fan-favorites Wooloo and Yamper, so it is only a matter of time before gamers start petitioning for these newcomers to join this chart’s birthday celebrations.

So, which Pokemon did this birthday roulette assign to you? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!