Pokemon Drops First Trailer for Live-Action Drama: Watch

The first trailer for Pokemon's foray into live-action television is here, guys. Earlier this year, the world learned The Pokemon Company was developing a special live-action drama. Unlike the franchise's first live-action movie, Pack Your Pocket With Adventure promises to bring out a new take on Pokemon, and we just got our first trailer for the show.

As you can see below, the new trailer shows the story of a real woman who is making their way in our world. Pack Your Pocket With Adventure will follow a young woman named Madoka Agaki who graduates college and eventually quits her job in a small port town. She moves to the big city and begins working at a Tokyo advertising agency called Adventure.

Of course, Madoka's life takes a number of turns once her new job begins. Unsure about her future, Madoka comes home one day to find a package from home, and it contains her old Pokemon Gameboy game. Madoka picks up the game to relive part of her childhood, but she soon learns that Pokemon's in-game lessons have a huge impact on her new life in Tokyo.

Described as a human drama, this Pokemon live-action series is a first for The Pokemon Company. It will bring Madoka to life with Nanase Nishino's help as the former Nogizaka46 member is now an award-winning actress. So far, Pack Your Pocket With Adventure has no plans to air or stream outside of Japan, but fans hope that changes soon. After all, the series is slated to launch this fall, and Pokemon lovers are eager to see what this show is all about.

