Hatsune Miku x Pokemon Turns the Idol in Dragon, Dark, Fairy and More Trainers
Hatsune Miku teams up with Pokemon to become trainers of Dragon, Dark, Fairy, Ghost and more types.
Pokemon and Hatsune Miku have teamed up for one final slate of special artworks taking the virtual idol in a whole new direction by imagining Miku as Pokemon trainers for Dragon, Dark, Fairy, Ghost, Poison and more types! Pokemon and Hatsune Miku have kicked off a massive collaboration that has resulted in not only the upcoming release of new music from the virtual idol, but several new artworks bringing Miku together with various Pokemon! This collaboration has shown off all sorts of types already, and the final slate of trainers could go down as some of the best yet with fans.
The Pokemon Company and Hatsune Miku have teamed up for the special Project Voltage collaboration which ended up making the virtual idol different types of Pokemon Trainers. These special collaborations previously showed off takes on Miku as Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Psychic, Normal, Rock, Ice, Flying and Ground, and the final wave of types shows off Fairy, Bug, Poison, Ghost, Dark, Steel, Fighting, and Dragon to bring the grand total to 18. Check them out below.
Hatsune Miku as Pokemon Trainers
First Megumi Mizutani shares Hatsune Miku as a Fairy type trainer with Jigglypuff, Bug type with Kricketune, and as a Steel type with Jirachi:
【フェアリータイプ】— ポケモン feat. 初音ミク Project VOLTAGE 公式【ポケミク】 (@PokeMikuVOLTAGE) September 19, 2023
━━━━━
１１ 初音ミク（フェアリー） ＆ プリン
━━━━━
Art by 水谷恵（@megtany）#ポケミク #ポケモン #初音ミクhttps://t.co/1SFW6jetVi pic.twitter.com/WtKgWuZ5K9
【むしタイプ】— ポケモン feat. 初音ミク Project VOLTAGE 公式【ポケミク】 (@PokeMikuVOLTAGE) September 20, 2023
━━━━━
１２ 初音ミク（むし） ＆ コロトック
━━━━━
Art by 水谷恵（@megtany）#ポケミク #ポケモン #初音ミクhttps://t.co/1SFW6jetVi pic.twitter.com/kCm3Wd39TQ
【はがねタイプ】— ポケモン feat. 初音ミク Project VOLTAGE 公式【ポケミク】 (@PokeMikuVOLTAGE) September 26, 2023
━━━━━
１６ 初音ミク（はがね） ＆ ジラーチ
━━━━━
Art by 水谷恵（@megtany）#ポケミク #ポケモン #初音ミクhttps://t.co/1SFW6jetVi pic.twitter.com/k9H02GfUoa
Then kantaro shares a take on Hatsune Miku as a Poison type trainer with Toxtricity:
【どくタイプ】— ポケモン feat. 初音ミク Project VOLTAGE 公式【ポケミク】 (@PokeMikuVOLTAGE) September 21, 2023
━━━━━
１３ 初音ミク（どく） ＆ ストリンダー
━━━━━
Art by カンタロ（@_akikan）#ポケミク #ポケモン #初音ミクhttps://t.co/1SFW6jetVi pic.twitter.com/cp9sHfBNKe
Artist take shares Hatsune Miku as a Ghost type trainer with Mismagius and as a Fighting type trainer with Sirfetch'd:
【ゴーストタイプ】— ポケモン feat. 初音ミク Project VOLTAGE 公式【ポケミク】 (@PokeMikuVOLTAGE) September 22, 2023
━━━━━
１４ 初音ミク（ゴースト） ＆ ムウマージ
━━━━━
Art by 竹（@_take_oekaki）#ポケミク #ポケモン #初音ミクhttps://t.co/1SFW6jetVi pic.twitter.com/kt0zczrm2O
【かくとうタイプ】— ポケモン feat. 初音ミク Project VOLTAGE 公式【ポケミク】 (@PokeMikuVOLTAGE) September 27, 2023
━━━━━
１７ 初音ミク（かくとう） ＆ ネギガナイト
━━━━━
Art by 竹（@_take_oekaki）#ポケミク #ポケモン #初音ミクhttps://t.co/1SFW6jetVi pic.twitter.com/J5VWO5GMtS
Artist Kazuma Koda imagined Miku as a Dark type trainer with Obstagoon:
【あくタイプ】— ポケモン feat. 初音ミク Project VOLTAGE 公式【ポケミク】 (@PokeMikuVOLTAGE) September 25, 2023
━━━━━
１５ 初音ミク（あく） ＆ タチフサグマ
━━━━━
Art by 浪人（@Lownine）#ポケミク #ポケモン #初音ミクhttps://t.co/1SFW6jetVi pic.twitter.com/qdYmsRu11F
Finally arist Yusuke Ohmura desined Hatsune Miku as a Dragon type trainer with Miraidon while Hitoshi Ariga illustrated:
【ドラゴンタイプ】— ポケモン feat. 初音ミク Project VOLTAGE 公式【ポケミク】 (@PokeMikuVOLTAGE) September 28, 2023
━━━━━
１８ 初音ミク（ドラゴン） ＆ ミライドン
━━━━━
Design by 大村祐介（@yusuke_omura）
Illust by ありがひとし（@ariga_megamix）#ポケミク #ポケモン #初音ミクhttps://t.co/1SFW6jetVi pic.twitter.com/iCDgjlTJWT
There are 18 Hatsune Miku Pokemon trainers in total as of the final release of the Project Voltage artworks and you can check out the special poster featuring them all below:
／— ポケモン feat. 初音ミク Project VOLTAGE 公式【ポケミク】 (@PokeMikuVOLTAGE) September 28, 2023
9/29(金)からは、楽曲・MVを順次公開✨
＼
夢と冒険、未来と音が交わる初めての世界は、次のステージへ！
ここからは、数ヵ月間にわたって18の楽曲・MVを順次公開します♪
さらなる「ポケモン feat. 初音ミク」を、お楽しみに！#ポケミク #ポケモン #初音ミクhttps://t.co/1SFW6jetVi pic.twitter.com/CX00z6DsFN
As for the Pokemon anime, there are lots of new projects now in the works. While fans in North America wait for the upcoming release of Pokemon Horizons: The Series, you can now catch up with the English dubbed release of Ash Ketchum's final episodes in the Pokemon anime with the official launch of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master now streaming on Netflix.
