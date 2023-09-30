Hatsune Miku x Pokemon Turns the Idol in Dragon, Dark, Fairy and More Trainers

Hatsune Miku teams up with Pokemon to become trainers of Dragon, Dark, Fairy, Ghost and more types.

Pokemon and Hatsune Miku have teamed up for one final slate of special artworks taking the virtual idol in a whole new direction by imagining Miku as Pokemon trainers for Dragon, Dark, Fairy, Ghost, Poison and more types! Pokemon and Hatsune Miku have kicked off a massive collaboration that has resulted in not only the upcoming release of new music from the virtual idol, but several new artworks bringing Miku together with various Pokemon! This collaboration has shown off all sorts of types already, and the final slate of trainers could go down as some of the best yet with fans.

The Pokemon Company and Hatsune Miku have teamed up for the special Project Voltage collaboration which ended up making the virtual idol different types of Pokemon Trainers. These special collaborations previously showed off takes on Miku as Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Psychic, Normal, Rock, Ice, Flying and Ground, and the final wave of types shows off Fairy, Bug, Poison, Ghost, Dark, Steel, Fighting, and Dragon to bring the grand total to 18. Check them out below.

Hatsune Miku as Pokemon Trainers

First Megumi Mizutani shares Hatsune Miku as a Fairy type trainer with Jigglypuff, Bug type with Kricketune, and as a Steel type with Jirachi:

Then kantaro shares a take on Hatsune Miku as a Poison type trainer with Toxtricity:

Artist take shares Hatsune Miku as a Ghost type trainer with Mismagius and as a Fighting type trainer with Sirfetch'd:

Artist Kazuma Koda imagined Miku as a Dark type trainer with Obstagoon:

Finally arist Yusuke Ohmura desined Hatsune Miku as a Dragon type trainer with Miraidon while Hitoshi Ariga illustrated:

There are 18 Hatsune Miku Pokemon trainers in total as of the final release of the Project Voltage artworks and you can check out the special poster featuring them all below:

As for the Pokemon anime, there are lots of new projects now in the works. While fans in North America wait for the upcoming release of Pokemon Horizons: The Series, you can now catch up with the English dubbed release of Ash Ketchum's final episodes in the Pokemon anime with the official launch of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master now streaming on Netflix.

