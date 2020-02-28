Pokemon Coco Unveils New Movie Poster And Release Date

With today being Pokemon Day, the upcoming feature length film that takes Ash Ketchum and his trusty Pikachu into a jungle environment, Pokemon Coco, has just released a new poster! With the upcoming film featuring a brand new mythical Pokemon in the form of Zarude and new jungle setting, Ash Ketchum will clearly have some brand new challenges to overcome. While the upcoming film is set to release on July 10th of this year according to the new marketing materials, the newest trailer and poster give us a better idea of the new story focusing on the world of pocket monsters.

From what we can gleam from the latest marketing materials, Ash and Pikachu will be encountering a brand new trainer whose aesthetic is close to that of the folklore legend that is Tarzan. With the young boy swinging through the jungle, he is joined by the imposing, dark Pokemon that is Zarude, who was revealed today as a part of Pokemon Day’s celebrations on the Nintendo Switch video game of Pokemon Sword And Shield!

The latest poster for Pokemon: Coco was shared on the official Japanese website for the film, along with several new key visuals and designs for both the characters and pocket monsters that will be appearing in the latest adventure of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu!

The recent trailer showed us that not only would Ash be making the jump from the main anime to this feature length film, but also Team Rocket as they will clearly have a role to play in this new harsh environment. In the recent season of the anime. Jesse, James, and Meowth have become powerhouses, wielding the force of a brand new machine given to them by their boss, Giovanni. The new device allows them to wield ultra powerful Pokemon at a moment’s notice, making for quite the tricky situation for Ash and Go as they travel the world.

We still don’t know a lot of details about just what the adventure Ash and his Pokemon will undergo during their upcoming jungle adventure, but with Zarude’s presence now known, it’s clear that the mythical Pokemon’s involvement will make for a fast paced film in the history of the franchise!

