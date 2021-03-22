Pokemon Cosplay Brings Champion Cynthia to Life

✖

One Pokemon cosplay has brought the Sinnoh region champion Cynthia to life! The Pokemon franchise has introduced fans to all sorts of champions through the years, and many of them stand out for a number of reasons as each generation of the video game and anime franchise is sure to have its own fans. The fourth generation of the franchise introduced fans to the Sinnoh region in the Pokemon Pearl, Diamond (and later Platinum) games and with it came a brand new Pokemon League. A new league means a new champion at the top as well.

The Champion for the Sinnoh League, Cynthia, remains one of the most popular among fans in the franchise even if it's been quite a while since she has been seen in action in its various spin-offs and adaptations. Cynthia was also one of the strongest champions in the franchise overall, and this strength was highlighted perfectly by artist @kqueentsun on Instragram as the fan-favorite champion was fully brought to life through cosplay! Check it out below:

It's been quite a while before Cynthia has been in the spotlight as a Pokemon League Champion, but that's likely to change very soon however. The fourth generation of the series will soon be getting a whole new take as the long awaited remakes of the Pearl and Diamond games will soon be releasing on the Nintendo Switch sometime later this year. Known as Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, these new versions of the classic will be faithful recreations of those original adventures.

The great thing about this new set of remakes coinciding with Pokemon Journeys is that there's a good chance Cynthia will be popping up in the anime again someday. Pokemon Journeys: The Series has brought back all sorts of memorable regions, trainers, and Pokemon through its run thus far and there's a big opportunity to highlight the fourth generation with these new takes on the Sinnoh region!

But what do you think? Where does Cynthia rank among your favorite Pokemon Champions in the series so far? Would you want to see her come back to the anime someday? What do you want to see in the Diamond and Pearl remakes?