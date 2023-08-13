Pokemon Launches Official Drone Show With Pikachu and More

After a long weekend, the events of the Pokemon World Championships have ended. The high-profile event brought The Pokemon Company's biggest annual event to Japan for the first time, so all eyes were on Yokohama. As the city capstoned the event, Yokohama had one more surprise in store for locals, and that was an official drone show starring Pikachu, Lugia, and more.

As you can see below, fans in Yokohama were quick to share the Pokemon drone show with the world, and it is nothing short of perfect. From Pikachu to Squirtle and everyone in between, some of the franchise's best monsters show up in this project. With help from hundreds of drones, these classic Pokemon come to life in midair, and the 3D movement is downright impressive.

A time lapse of the Pokémon drone performance at Minato Mirai, Yokohoma, as part of the festivities surrounding the Pokémon World Championship (WCS2023). https://t.co/GQOov9dcW3 — Unseen Japan (@UnseenJapanSite) August 13, 2023

After all, drone shows are a relatively new form of entertainment, and their novelty is far from wearing off. From New Year celebrations to theme park parties, drone shows like this one are now used across the world. The Pokemon Company felt it was time to adopt the technology for itself, and this official show proves Pokemon drones are proof of a better future.

Obviously, Yokohama went all out for the 2023 Pokemon World Championships. The event marked the first time the tournament was held in Japan, and we have already learned where the 2024 event will take place. It turns out Hawaii will host the next Pokemon World Championships, so players and fans can start saving up for travel now. So if you want to experience the All region firsthand, the next Pokemon Worlds will take care of that wish!

