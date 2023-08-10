Pokemon Is Raising Brows Over Its Most NSFW Plush Yet

Pokemon has done it. Just when you thought the IP had done it all, the team at The Pokemon Company came back swinging. This week, the brand has been in the headlines as the Pokemon World Championships are on the horizon, and a special Pokemon Presents went live just days ago. And now, Pokemon is drawing all the wrong headlines for announcing a new plush that is more NSFW than we expected possible.

As you can see below, the drama comes courtesy of Wiglett. Yes, everyone's favorite cursed garden eel is stirring so much buzz online. That is because The Pokemon Company is releasing a 10+ inch plush of the character, and it is truly horrifying to see.

You know, because of how it looks? Its silhouette was always troubling in the Pokemon games but now the truth is unavoidable. Wiglett looks like a sex toy, and this official Pokemon plush makes that truth all too obvious.

As you can imagine, Pokemon fans were quick to spread images of this Wiglett plush online, and the poor monster is now the butt of our jokes. The pocket monster has struggled with the fandom since Scarlet and Violet were announced, after all. Wiglett's design sparked lots of conversation before Pokemon released its latest gen, and that was due to its shape. Now, that debate is raging once more, and this official plush is to blame.

If you want to take home this burrowed Wiglett plush, it is available to order through The Pokemon Center now. The item will cost you $25 USD before taxes and shipping. So for those wanting to bring this to their collection, well – all the luck to you!

What do you think about this wild Pokemon plush? Will you be adding it to your collection? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!