New Pokemon Horizons Episode Hypes "Flying Pikachu"

Pokemon Horizons has bid a fond farwell to Ash Ketchum and his trusty Pikachu, but that doesn't mean the latest anime series hasn't included a role for the yellow electric rodent that has become the franchise's mascot. Captain Pikachu has been introduced as a member of the Rising Volt Tacklers, a team of researchers led by the Pokemon trainer Friede. In anticipation of the next energetic episode, it would seem that a Pikachu that can take to the skies is being set up.

Liko and Roy haven't had to deal with the likes of Team Rocket, as Jesse, James, and Meowth left the anime adaptation alongside Ash Ketchum when Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master came to an end. Unfortunately for the new trainers leading the anime, they've had their hands full with a new villainous collective known as the Explorers. Unlike Ash Ketchum's fight against a nefarious organization, Liko and Roy are getting some serious help from the Rising Volt Tackers, a group for good in the anime's landscape. Captain Pikachu is a very different pocket monster from the one who followed Ash Ketchum, but we have yet to see Friede's best Pokemon take to the skies outside of the Tacklers' airship.

(Photo: OLM Inc)

Pokemon: A Flying Pikachu?

The Flying Pikachu will be featured in the eighteenth episode of Pokemon Horizons, with an official description of the upcoming installment reading as such, "It seemed that Captain Pikachu was flying in the sky during their recent battle! Liko and Roy ask Friede about it, but he just dodges their question. However when Orla and the others also question him, he gives up and starts explaining. It's all related to Friede and Captain Pikachu's first meeting as well as the story of why the Rising Volt Tacklers got formed."

Fans waiting for Pokemon Horizons to make its way to North America recently received good news, as the franchise confirmed that the series was set to arrive on Netflix. This September, Ash Ketchum's final episodes will land on the streaming service before Roy and Liko are given their Western debut. While Pokemon Horizons' arrival date on Netflix remains a mystery, it will be a major event in the anime world all the same.

What are your predictions for how this Pikachu takes to the skies? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.

Via Anipoke Fandom