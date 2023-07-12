Pokemon Joins K-Pop Group Enhypen in New Music Video: Watch

Pokemon is at it again. It wasn't that long ago the franchise teamed up with music's biggest artists for its 25th anniversary, and now it seems another big Collab has launched. This week welcomed a new Pokemon track as the K-pop group Enhypen posted a music video featuring tons of cute monsters.

As you can see above, the adorable music video for "One and Only" is live, and it features all sorts of cute pocket monsters. From Piplup to Snorlax and Pikachu, the whole gang is here. As the members of Enhypen sing, you can find tons of Pokemon living with the boys in their dorm and doing all kinds of chores with the members. And if we're being honest, the whole concept is too cute for words.

Obviously, Enhypen is not the first artist to team with Pokemon but is the most recent. In the past, The Pokemon Company has worked with a number of artists like Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, J Balvin, Post Malone, and more. In the K-pop sector, Pokemon has even worked with other groups like Itzy. The girl group teamed up with Pokemon to hype Pokemon Scarlet and Violet upon its release, so now Enhypen has joined the exclusive club.

If you are not familiar with Enhypen, you should know the boy group is a popular one under Belift Lab. The act debuted in 2020 after its members were selected through the reality show I-Land. Enhypen debuted with the EP titled Border: Day One. Most recently, the group released its third Japanese single, and Enhypen confirmed this summer would kickstart the band's second world tour starting in South Korea. If you want to check out the band's pop style, you can stream their discography right now on Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

What do you think about this Pokemon x K-pop collaboration? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!