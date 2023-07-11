Shiny Pokemon Will Appear in Pokemon Sleep

When Pokemon Sleep releases on mobile devices later this month, the game will offer a unique way of interacting with Pokemon. Players won't catch Pokemon in a traditional sense, but they will locate and recruit Helper Pokemon as they play. Serebii.net's Joe Merrick recently had a chance to preview Pokemon Sleep, and he confirmed that players will even have a chance to encounter Shiny Pokemon in the game. However, that probably won't be as appealing as it is in something like Pokemon Go, as players won't be able to transfer these Shinies to the main series games!

"So it appears that Shiny Pokemon are in Pokemon Sleep," Merrick wrote on Twitter. "I hope you're all prepared for your Shiny Hunting streams and everything."

While Pokemon Sleep will not be compatible with Pokemon Home, there will be connectivity with Pokemon Go. Players that purchase the Pokemon Go Plus + device can set it to automatically spin PokeStops, and when it does, players will automatically receive Berries in Pokemon Sleep. Pokemon Go players will also receive things like Stickers and Stardust in that game after reading the player's Sleep Data.

Shiny Pokemon first appeared in Pokemon Gold and Silver, and have been a big part of the series ever since. Catching rare Pokemon has always been one of the most appealing parts of the franchise, and Shiny Pokemon are the rarest of the rare. While Shiny Pokemon don't offer any distinct advantages over normally colored Pokemon, they do offer cool bragging rights, particularly for those involved in the competitive scene. Some Shiny Pokemon offer just a slightly different shade from the standard, while others offer completely different color schemes. Some players will even spend countless hours seeking out specific Shiny Pokemon! Since players won't be able to transfer the Shiny Pokemon that appear in Pokemon Sleep, that does take away a big part of the appeal, but it might still be cool to find them in the game.

Are you planning to check out Pokemon Sleep? What do you think of the game's concept? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!