Pokemon Concierge Sets Release Window With Sneak Peek Clip: Watch

Pokemon Concierge is a new stop-motion anime project team up between The Pokemon Company and Netflix, and now fans have gotten a new look at this upcoming Pokemon anime series with a new sneak peek clip showing how it's all coming together! Netflix and The Pokemon Company have been working together ever since the streaming service became the exclusive platform for the North American releases of the Pokemon anime series, but fans have begun seeing this partnership expand with all kinds of new projects and specials. This includes an upcoming stop-motion anime series that will be imagining a whole new take on the franchise.

Pokemon Concierge was previously announced for a release some time in 2023, but during Anime Expo 2023, Netflix confirmed that Pokemon Concierge will be releasing with the streaming service some time this December. While there's no concrete release date for this new anime just yet, Netflix released a sneak peek clip of Pokemon Concierge in motion on their official Twitter account. You can check it out below along with a behind-the-scenes video featuring Non, who voices Haru in Pokemon Concierge, above!

Did a Pokémon just fly across the lobby of the resort? Pokémon Concierge is coming to Netflix Dec 2023!#pokemonconcierge#Psyduck#Pokemon#AX2023 pic.twitter.com/9xy7reHdUG — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 1, 2023

What Is Pokemon Concierge?

Pokemon Concierge is a new stop-motion anime series now in the works with Netflix scheduled for a release this December. Animated by the team at Dwarf Studios (Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, My Dad The Bounty Hunter), the series follows Haru, the concierge at a special hotel for Pokemon trainers and their Pokemon. It's yet to be revealed how many episodes this new series will be running as of this writing, but thankfully it won't be too much longer before it actually hits.

Minyoung Kim, Vice President of Netflix Content in Asia, said the following about Pokemon Concierge in its original announcement, "Netflix is looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with 'Pokémon Concierge,' an entirely new visual and storytelling experience featuring ground-breaking stop-motion animation set in the Pokémon world in close collaboration with The Pokémon Company."

How do you feel about this sneak peek look at Pokemon Concierge ahead of its release? Will you be checking out the stop-motion anime when it releases with Netflix later this year?