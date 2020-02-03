Pokemon Synopsis Confirms Lance vs Leon Battle

Pokemon‘s latest anime series has seen Ash and new protagonist Go bouncing around the various regions of the franchise. Thanks to have their home base in the Kanto region, this newest series has been especially great for those looking to see more of the original 151 selection. But this doesn’t just end at the types of Pokemon showing up, however, as the next episode in the series will be featuring a return appearance of the Kanto Champion Lance. But he’s not alone as he’ll be taking on the newest champion from the franchise.

After reports of a battle between Lance and new Sword and Shield Champion Leon started to pop up online, there’s definitely been a lot of anticipation building up as to when fans would be able to see this upcoming showcase. Luckily, a new synopsis for the next episode of the series confirms that this big battle is on the way.

As translated by @Arkeus88 on Twitter, the newest synopsis for Episode 12 of the series confirms the upcoming battle between the two region champions, “[Ash] and Go have come to the Galar region in order to watch the finals of the ‘Pokemon World Championships,’ the tournament that determines the world’s best at Pokemon battling. The two trainers competing in the finals are both attracting high amounts of attention; [Lance], the winner of the Elite Four Cup in the Kanto region, and the undefeated [Leon], a superstar of the Galar region.”

Continuing further, the synopsis teases that each of the champions will be unleashing Dynamaxing power as well, “[Ash] and Go are both super pumped as they’re waiting for this battle where they’ll get to see the immense power of Dynamaxed Pokemon! This is a world class battle between the absolute best of the best!! Who will win, [Charizard] or Gyarados?!”

With Ash being the official champion from the Alola region, this episode will have three of the Pokemon champions all in one place! This explosive battle between the two champions will most likely deliver, and throwing Dynamaxing into the mix only makes things bigger and better!

Ready for this big champion battle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.