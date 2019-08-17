Pokemon: Here’s Why Girafarig’s Original Design Makes More Sense

There are a lot of strange Pokemon to be found in the world of Ash Ketchum, Team Rocket, and more Pokemon trainers than we know what to do with. There are some Pokemon that look like giant piles of trash, others that appear to be floating magnets, and even a few that resemble ice cream cones and car keys, but perhaps none are as strange as the bizarre Girafarig. This giraffe type Pokemon would ultimately look fairly normal if its front matched its bottom, as the two sides of this coin could not be more different.

Twitter User DrLavaYT posted another long lost design for one of Pokemon’s strangest looking creatures, showing that while it still had a bizarre appearance, the original “Two Face style” seemed much more fitting in displaying two Pokemon, one normal type and one psychic type, fusing together:

Girafarig’s original design made more sense, since its name in both English and Japanese (キリンリキ) is a palindrome — the same backwards & forwards. 1. Spaceworld ’97 demo sprites

2. (Recreation by @RacieBeep)

3. Gold release version sprites

4. Gen 2 release version artwork pic.twitter.com/3nAY6ohclB — Dr. Lava’s Lost Pokemon (@DrLavaYT) August 15, 2019

In its original design, Girafarig isn’t just a palindrome when it comes to it’s name, aka a word that is the same backwards as it is forwards, but also in its appearance. As mentioned earlier, this double sided Pokemon looks much more like DC Comics’ Two-Face, with its front side being normal and its back side looking like an evil version of its front. Of course, ultimately this wasn’t the design that the creators ended up going with, deciding to make Girafarig’s tail look much more like “sinister baseball”.

Girafarig was introduced in the second generation of Pokemon, making its appearance directly after the first 150 or so were introduced. In the anime, the episode that first saw the pocket monster debut was called “The Psychic Sidekicks” and this particular creature was under the sway of trainer, Cherry. Since then, while not playing any major roles in the anime franchise, Girafarig has managed to appear numerous times in both the anime and video game lines.

What do you think of the original design for Girafarig in Pokemon? Do you think it’s better than the one we currently have? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

