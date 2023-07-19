Pokemon Concierge Will Address the Plight of Burnt-Out Millennials

Pokemon Concierge will be introducing fans to a stop motion take on the Pokemon franchise with its new anime series coming to Netflix in the near future, and the main star behind it all opened up about how Pokemon Concierge will be addressing the plight of burned out millennials and other individuals who have been overworked in their lives! Pokemon Concierge is a new stop-motion anime project in a partnership between The Pokemon Company, Netflix, and Dwarf Studios that will introduce fans to a more relaxed take on the series as it follows a worker named Haru, who is the concierge of a hotel for Pokemon trainers and their Pokemon.

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Megan Peters during Anime Expo 2023 earlier this month, the voice behind Pokemon Concierge's main character Haru, Non, opened up about the vibes of the new series and explained that Haru is someone who dealt with all sorts of pressures at work but ultimately winds up working at the Pokemon Concierge due to being overworked so hard, "Haru is a very hard working person. She is overworked. She is lost and then decides to work at [Pokemon Concierge]. It is her job to show hospitality to the Pokemon. She makes mistakes, fails, and then tries again. She learns a lot by working with Pokemon."

(Photo: Netflix)

Pokemon Concierge's Overworked Main Character

"She used to work for a company, but had to be perfect there," Non continued as she opened up about more of Haru's overworked character. "Haru was under too much pressure. Expectations to make others happy. Changed job and started to embrace her imperfectness." In fact, Haru ends up working closely with a Psyduck at Pokemon Concierge and Non explained why this was the perfect team up for a character who was dealing with so much burn out, "[Psyduck is] a character where you cannot see what he is thinking. Haru is interested, and Psyduck watches. Having that interaction softens Haru's heart. She feels it is okay to not know how Psyduck feels. They grow together."

Animated by the team at Dwarf Studios (Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, My Dad The Bounty Hunter), Pokemon Concierge is currently scheduled for a release around the world this December. Minyoung Kim, Vice President of Netflix Content in Asia, said the following about Pokemon Concierge in its original announcement, "Netflix is looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with 'Pokémon Concierge,' an entirely new visual and storytelling experience featuring ground-breaking stop-motion animation set in the Pokémon world in close collaboration with The Pokémon Company."

