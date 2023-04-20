Pokemon Horizons Blurbs Tease Roy's Big Debut

It seems like Pokemon is gearing up for another character introduction, and anime fans are ready to see what the newcomer is all about. Earlier this month, the Pokemon Universe kicked off its new anime, and Pokemon Horizons began by debuting a new heroine. Liko and Sprigatito have kept the anime fresh up until now, but soon the pair will be joined by Roy. And now, a set of episode synopses has dropped detailing Roy's premiere.

The update comes from Japan after some local TV guide additions surfaced. It was there Pokemon Horizons: The Series shared its blurbs for episodes four and five. So if you want in on Roy's big debut, you can read the episode description below:

The Passed-Down Treasure: When the Rising Volt Tracklers' airship makes an emergency landing on a remote island, the ship's Fuecoco disappears. Liko and Sprigatito land on the island in search of Fuecoco. On the other hand, Roy, a boy who lives on that remote island witnesses a mysterious Pokemon.

I Found You, Fuecoco: In order to meet Fuecoco, Roy has come to the Rising Volt Tacklers' airship, but due to a series of bad luck, he is unable to do so. Meanwhile, the Explorers' submarine approaches the airship.

As you can see, these two episode blurbs call out Roy in particular, so they mark a first for this Pokemon anime. Episodes one through three will keep their eye on Liko as the Paldea trainer continues to bond with Sprigatito. Right now, Liko is on a mission to rescue her Pokemon after a tense encounter with Amethio's crew. But with Friede on her side, Liko should be able to rescue her partner.

On April 28th, Pokemon Horizons will debut its fourth episode, and that is when fans can expect Roy to go live. The boy is said to be hunting for his own partner, and it looks like Fuecoco will catch his eye. We already saw this monster on Friede's airship, so Roy could easily bond with this creature later this month. But once Roy has Fuecoco by his side, we're sure the new Pokemon anime can begin in earnest. Sadly, Pokemon Horizons is not streaming in the United States and Netflix has not announced any release information for the anime. However, Pokemon fans can keep up with the series through its Japanese release if they've got local access!

What do you think about this latest Pokemon Horizons update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.