Pokemon Horizons Drops New Trailer: Watch

Pokemon Horizons is set to drop its first episode later this month, taking the torch from Ash and Pikachu and handing it off to trainers Liko and Roy. With the upcoming season running under new management, there are sure to be plenty of new pocket monsters introduced thanks to the journey of these two new trainers. Now, before the season's debut on April 14th, the anime adaptation has released a new trailer that gives anime fans a closer look at the Pokemon world post-Ash Ketchum.

Following Ash's departure from the series, which saw characters including Brock, Misty, and Team Rocket also venturing off into the sunset, there have been many questions surrounding the newest figures to take over the Pokemon anime. While Liko and Roy have had new details regarding their characters and goals in the lead-up to Pokemon Horizons, there are still anime fans debating whether these two might have ties to Ash and/or looking to become world champions themselves. Joined by Friede and Captain Pikachu on their quest, it would seem that the pair will have new villains blocking their goals in the Explorers. As Pokemon continues to find success in the video game world via Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, the anime is a tried and true element of the franchise.

Pokemon Horizons: New Trailer

The newest trailer mostly focuses on Liko, the girl that many have theorized might be related to Ash thanks in part to her hair clip that looks strikingly similar to the symbol on Ketchum's cap. Liko is currently a student of Indigo Academy, leaving fans to wonder if she is planning to play some serious hooky to follow her Pokemon dreams. Regardless, many questions are sure to be answered when the first episode arrives in Japan later this month.

Unfortunately, fans looking to see the anime simulcast will be out of luck when it comes to Pokemon Horizons. While Netflix has been releasing episodes of the series on its streaming service, the platform still has to release the final episodes of Pokemon Journeys and Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master respectively. Needless to say, Netflix has some major events to look forward to bringing to North America in the future.

Do you think Liko and Roy will be able to live up to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu's legacy? Are you hyped for the first episode of Pokemon Horizons? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.