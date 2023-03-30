Pokemon Horizons Shares New Look at Captain Pikachu

Ash Ketchum and his PIkachu have left the Pokemon anime adaptation in the past, searching for new adventures and battles as the world champion works to become a Pokemon Master. Luckily, this isn't the last that we've seen of the "Pokemon Mascot" as a new iteration of Pikachu will be joining the new season in Captain Pikachu. Sporting a captain's hat and arriving alongside new trainer Friede, the anime adaptation has given fans a new look at Captain Pikachu and his role in the upcoming season.

"Captain Pikachu" doesn't seem to only be a title for the newest iteration of the electric yellow rodent, as the series seems to describe that the pocket monster is in fact captaining the airship that Friede and his crew are traveling around in. With Ash Ketchum's PIkachu helping the ten-year-old trainer to become the new world champion, it will be interesting to see if Captain Pikachu is in the same weight class when it comes to the electrical power it exudes. While we've learned plenty of details when it comes to the next season of the Pokemon Anime, the Pokemon series still has plenty of questions that are sure to be answered when Liko and Roy debut.

Captain Pikachu Is the Captain Now

The "Rising Volteckers" travel the world on an airship, researching Pokemon. While there are many details that have yet to be revealed when it comes to Friede and his crew, they have been touted as allies to Liko and Roy, the two trainers that will be taking Ash Ketchum's place in Pokemon Horizons. It seems as though the new Pokemon anime heroes will need all the help they can get when it comes to the new villainous organization known as the Explorers.

As we witnessed in the final episode of Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, Team Rocket also departed the series as the trio followed Ash and Pikachu into parts unknown. While there's always the possibility that the previous heroes and villains will return in the anime's future, a new generation is looking to live up to the major legacy left for them. Arriving in a fit-to-bursting spring anime season, Pokemon Horizons remains a highly anticipated anime entry.

Do you think Captain Pikachu can live up to the legacy of Ash's right-hand man? Who has been your favorite character revealed so far in Pokemon Horizons?