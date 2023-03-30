Pokemon Horizons Anime Introduces New Characters Ahead of Premiere

The Pokemon anime officially bid Ash Ketchum a fond farewell with the final episode of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master after over 25 long years of watching his adventures, and the next major Pokemon series has introduced more of its new characters ahead of Pokemon Horizons: The Series' big premiere overseas. Now that Ash has officially left the Pokemon anime, the Pokemon series is kicking off a whole new era with two new trainers at the center of Pokemon Horizons that are starting their adventures from the very beginning. With new main characters comes a whole new kind of story.

Pokemon Horizons: The Series will be making its premiere overseas next month as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and to celebrate its imminent debut the Pokemon anime has shown off more of the new characters coming to the series making up the team known as the "Rising Volt Tacklers." New characters including the likes of Orla and her Metagross, Murdock and his Rockruff, Mollie and her Chansey, and Ludlow. Check out their official character designs for the Pokemon Horizons anime below:

Pokemon Horizons: What to Know

Scheduled to debut in Japan on April 14th, the next new anime will feature a whole new cast of characters and new story. The first episode of Pokemon Horizons: The Series is teased as such, "Liko, a girl from the Paldea region, has enrolled at Sekiei Academy, a boarding school in the Kanto region. Liko is delighted to receive her first Pokemon, Sprigatito, but it doesn't listen to her at all. While Liko struggles to deepen her bond with Sprigatito, on the other hand, suspicious people appear who are looking for Liko's mysterious pendant?!"

There has yet to be an international date set for Pokemon's next anime, but, The Pokemon Company begins to tease it as such, "In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross"

