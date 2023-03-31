Pokemon Horizons Reveals New OP Theme: Watch

The era of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu has come to an end. With the final episode of Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master seeing the current world champion leaving the series as its star, new trainers Liko and Roy are set to take the reins for the future of the anime adaptation. With Pokemon Horizons: The Series looking to introduce new heroes, new villains, and new Pokemon, it should come as no surprise that a new opening theme will also arrive. Luckily, the artist responsible for the track performed the new opening theme live in Japan.

On top of Liko and Roy, the new heroes that will arrive with the beginning of Pokemon Horizons include Friede, Captain Pikachu, and their allies that hop aboard an airship to research all they can when it comes to the world's pocket monsters. On the flip side, a group known as "The Explorers" are set to potentially take the roles of the anime's villains, as Jesse, James, and Meowth of Team Rocket have followed Ash into the sunset. Whereas Team Rocket was looking to swipe Ash's Pokemon, it would seem that the Explorers are after the mysterious artifacts that Liko and Roy will be carrying into the Pokemon anime.

Pokemon Horizons Opening

The new opening theme holds the title "Dokimeki Diary" and is performed by asmi featuring Chinozo. Hilariously, the performing artist was joined on stage during the Pokemon Music Festival by a number of Pokemon themselves who are set to be featured in Pokemon Horizons. As Ash and Pikachu depart, it's clear that Liko and Roy will be experiencing some very different adventures in the anime's future.

second part because it's too big for twitter.

song is Dokimeki Diary! pic.twitter.com/GkYqhSTSAC — Lewtwo (@Lewchube) March 31, 2023

Pokemon Horizons: The Series will debut in Japan next month, starting on April 14th. While Ash will be leaving the anime adaptation as its star, creators behind the scenes have confirmed that there is a definite possibility that we'll see the current world champion return at some point in time. Certainly, with Ash still looking to become a Pokemon Master by becoming friends with all the world's Pokemon, the trainer's journey is far from finished.

Do you think Liko and Roy can live up to the legacy left to them by Ash and Pikachu? Do you think we'll see Ketchum make a comeback at some point in Horizons? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.