Pokemon Journeys Promo Teases New Eeveelution Debut

Pokemon Journeys will be taking a break before moving on with the next round of the Masters Tournament, and the promo for the next episode of the series is teasing the debut of a new Eeveelution! The anime might be making its way through its climax with the latest episodes airing overseas, but now that the Masters Tournament has wrapped up the quarterfinals round, the series will be taking a brief break from all of it for just a little. While Ash and Goh have been in the midst of this big tournament, it turns out Chloe has been making some major advancements of her own. Now it seems we'll get to see the fruit of that work.

The previous episodes of the series have previously revealed that Chloe had formed an interest in seeking out Pokemon Contests together with her Eevee after getting words of encouragement from both Dawn and Serena. It's yet to be revealed whether or not she will continue to pursue this path in full, but what has been revealed is that she's making some major strides toward her future. The next episode of the series teases we'll see her Eevee involved, and you can check out the promo for Pokemon Journeys Episode 119 below from the anime's official Twitter account:

Episode 119 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "[Chloe] and Eevee, the possibilities are endless!" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "[Chloe] and Eevee have experienced encounters with various evolutionary forms. [Chloe] is worried about what Eevee wants to evolve into...Seeing this, her father, [Professor Cerise] invites her to a camp. At the camp, [Chloe] hears about [Professor Cerise's] childhood encounters, farewells, and about evolution. The possibilities are endless. What is the future that [Chloe] chooses for Eevee?"

It won't be too much longer until the Masters Tournament kicks back in, however, as the semifinals matches between the final contestants starts off in full. With the anime working through its climax with both Ash and Goh, maybe it's time for Chloe's climax in her journey too. We'll see soon enough, but what do you hope to see from Pokemon Journeys' next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!