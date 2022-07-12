Pokemon Journeys Teases a Major Eeveelution Arrival

Pokemon Journeys is teasing a major new Eeveelution will be making an arrival in a future episode of the series with a new promo teasing what could be coming next! As Ash Ketchum continued to work his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series, both Goh and Chloe have been making their strides toward their respective goals. It's been a unique road for Chloe in this manner as it took her a bit longer to not only warm up to Pokemon, but potentially explore a new future with them. Teasing what is coming next, it seems she and her Eevee will be making an important choice.

While the current focus of the series is seeing Ash battling his way through the Masters Tournament against some of the toughest trainers in the world, it seems like the anime will be taking a break from this intense action soon enough. The future of the series will slow down for a moment to follow Chloe and her dreams as she and Eevee try and decide which Eeveelution to proceed with as Chloe likely continues to take on the same kind of Pokemon Contests that she had seen both Dawn and Serena participate with in previous episodes.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Episode 119 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "[Chloe] and Eevee, the possibilities are endless!" and the synopsis for the episode (as spotted by @AnipokeFandom) teases it as such, "[Chloe] and Eevee have experienced encounters with various evolutionary forms. [Chloe] is worried about what Eevee wants to evolve into...Seeing this, her father, [Professor Cerise] invites her to a camp. At the camp, [Chloe] hears about [Professor Cerise's] childhood encounters, farewells, and about evolution. The possibilities are endless. What is the future that [Chloe] chooses for Eevee?"

It's not clear as to which of the many Eeveelutions Chloe will be pursuing, and there's also a chance that she decides to keep her Eevee as is moving forward too. But with the series also teasing that Chloe would be purusing Pokemon Contests, the potential is through the roof for what she could be getting into next.