Pokemon Journeys Sets Up New Battle for Ash’s Greninja and Lucario

Pokemon Journeys is setting the stage for a new battle with both Ash’s Greninja and Lucario with a trailer hyping up the anime’s next slate of episodes! With the Pokemon anime franchise now celebrating its 25th Anniversary, there are all sorts of things to look forward to for the rest of the newest iteration of the series. With Ash Ketchum going up through the ranks of the World Coronation Series with each new episodes, fans have seen him reaching out to old friends and other returning favorites for help on his way through the tournament as he faces off against tougher opponents.

With previous episodes of the series not only bringing back some of his past traveling companions but even many of the actual Pokemon he caught for his teams over the years, fans have begun to wonder whether or not other major heavy hitters from Ash’s past teams would return as well. As the newest opening theme for the sequence set the stage for the return of Ash’s Greninja to the anime after many years, the newest trailer for the series teases that Greninja and Lucario will either be working together or battling in a future episode. Check out the new trailer below:

It’s yet to be revealed exactly which episode fans will get to see Ash’s Greninja making an appearance, but hopefully the heavy hitter will return to help Ash with a World Coronation Series battle in the future. But with the tease that it will be working closely with Lucario, its return to the anime could be a way to help Ash and Lucario strengthen their own bond. There’s one quick glimpse of Ash and Greninja bonding over their auras, and it’s the same kind of bonding Ash currently has with Lucario.

Both of these have been some of the most popular additions to Ash’s Pokemon teams over the years, and while Greninja might not be sticking around for as long as fans might want, at least it seems that there’s going to be a big battle for the fan favorite when it does make an appearance in the anime. Now it’s just a matter of seeing what that anime return actually leads to and what it could mean for Ash’s newest journey.

But what do you think? How do you want to see Greninja return to the Pokemon anime? Which between Greninja and Lucario would actually win their battle? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!