Pokemon Journeys Sets Up Greninja’s Return With New Trailer

Pokemon Journeys is hyping up its next slate of episodes with a cool new trailer, and this has including a closer look at the return of Ash’s Greninja to the series! As the newest iteration of the anime has opened up its entire world to Ash Ketchum’s adventure this time around, previous episodes have seen him come face to face with a lot of friends, foes, and favorites from the past. This has included a reunion with many of the Pokemon he had teamed up with over the years too, but it was still missing one reunion fans had been hoping to see.

With the latest episode of the series airing in Japan celebrating Pokemon’s 25th anime Anniversary, there was a special new trailer released to showcase that Ash and Goh still have plenty of adventures to come with Pokemon Journeys. Following a tease that Ash’s Greninja would be returning to the anime when the fan-favorite had showed up during the newest opening theme sequence, the newest trailer for the anime shares a new look at Greninja’s returning episode itself as it and Ash train together in some new ways for a potentially tough battle to come. You can check it out below:

It’s still unclear as to which actual episode Ash’s Greninja will be appearing in, but unfortunately for fans hoping to see an even bigger level of involvement, Greninja doesn’t seem like it’s going to be around for more than just its comeback episode. The new series has been bringing back some major characters and Pokemon from the past, but at the same time, Ash’s actual team for the series has been set in the newest additions added for this series as he continues to rise up the ranks of the World Coronation Series.

As Ash continues to rise through the ranks and is ready to take on the top trainers left in the Master Class of the World Coronation Series, he could use the help of some of the heavier hitters from his past. Whether Greninja joins the team for the rest of the series or not, it’s clear by this trailer that it and Ash will be sharing their deeper connection all over again. But what do you think? What do you hope to see from Greninja’s big return to the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!