Pokemon Journeys Sets Up Return of Ash’s Greninja

Pokemon Journeys has dropped a major set up for the return of Ash’s Greninja to the anime! The newest iteration of the anime has crossed over its 100 episode milestone, and with it has seen Ash Ketchum and Goh exploring every previous region and season of the anime from the past. Ash has not only come face to face with some familiar friends and rivals over the course of his climb through the World Coronation Series, but he’s also teamed up with some of his most notable Pokemon that he’s caught over his extensive journey as well.

With the 100th episode of Pokemon Journeys airing in Japan, the series has also debuted a new opening theme sequence. Serving as the fourth opening for the anime overall, it features a ton of teases for what fans can look forward to in the coming episodes. This not only includes the return of some huge fan favorites, but one of these fan favorites is probably more notable than that as Ash’s Greninja is poised for a comeback as well. This was even pointed out by the series’ official Twitter account, and you can check it out below:

https://twitter.com/anipoke_PR/status/1499692629931409408?s=20&t=TTaGbqFZC3yV4VLtskgmPw

The images revealed in the Twitter announcement above are the only look we get at Ash’s Greninja in the new opening, unfortunately, but there is a question as to how it will factor into Ash’s future battles coming in the series. Ash has previously teamed up with his returning Infernape for a special battle against Moltres in the past, and Greninja could serve as that kind of role as well. Then again, as Ash continues to fight his way through the World Coronation Series utilizing all of his abilities gathered through the anime’s history, the return of “Ash-Greninja” would fit right into that.

The last time we had seen Greninja, the Pokemon had left Ash’s side in order to help out Squishy and Z2 and there have been very little updates about it ever since. A return to the anime would be a great update for fans either way regardless of whether or not Ash uses it in battle once more, but it certainly would be a lot cooler with a full-on battle for Greninja’s big return. But what do you think? What do you want to see from Ash’s Greninja when it returns to the anime in Pokemon Journeys? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!