Pokemon Journeys' New Episode Ends with an Electrifying Reunion

Pokemon Journeys: The Series is continuing on its strong post-COVID-19 run, and the newest episode ended with an electrifying reunion that brought fans back to the first episodes of the series. Episode 30 of the series brings a rift between Pikachu and Ash Ketchum as Ash continues to battle with one of his newest catches this series, Riolu. This Riolu has been itching for battle every since it made its debut in the series, and with it taking its first victory for Ash in the World Coronation Series, Ash decided to focus more on training with Riolu and stopped paying close attention to his most trusted partner, Pikachu.

This got to Pikachu a little bit. Although Ash pays his first Pokemon a ton of attention over the course of the franchise, these smaller moments go to show that Ash can still sometimes not sense how Pikachu is feeling. Because of its jealously, Pikachu then decides to run off toward Ash's home in search of Ash's mother, who paid close attention to it earlier in the episode. An entire day passes without the two seeing one another, leading to an electrifyingly emotional reunion between the two at the end.

Hitting hard, this scene emphasizes just how much the two of them really mean to one another. Ash then apologizes for ignoring Pikachu in favor of training Riolu, and although Pikachu is happy to see Ash again there's still just a bit of trolling as Pikachu gives Ash an electric shock for old time's sake. You can see the reunion below thanks ton @ilapaperx on Twitter:

THE EPISODE WAS SO BEAUTIFUL AND WELL WRITTEN REALLY I DONT HAVE ANY WORDS OH MY GOSH THIS WAS SO EMOTIONAL !!! 😭😭💔🥺🥺#アニポケ #anipoke pic.twitter.com/mwINw3Ym7G — e̶y̶e̶s̶—❀ (ヒカリ) 🏝 (@ilapaperx) July 26, 2020

Pokemon Journeys: The Series began with a deeper look into Ash and Pikachu's entire journey together from the very beginning, and moments like these are nostalgic with fans who have been following along with the anime franchise for the last couple of decades. It makes little additions like Easter Eggs all the more fun too! But what do you think?

What did you think of this emotional reunion for Ash Ketchum and Pikachu? Did you expect the two of them to still have fights in Pokemon Journeys: The Series? Did you catch that callback to the very first season of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

