Pokemon Journeys' First Episode is Now Free to Watch on YouTube

Pokemon Journeys: The Series is currently making its way around the world, and although curious fans can now check out the series on Netflix -- the first episode has been made completely free and is now available through YouTube! Pokemon's official YouTube account has now officially made the debut episode of Pokemon Journeys completely free to watch and you won't need a subscription to Netflix with this one! This first episode is the English dub release of the series, and you can check it out in the video above! Fans outside of the United States can follow this link here to check it out too.

Pokemon Journeys: The Series is currently airing in Japan with new episodes each week, and fans in the United States will be getting periodic updates to the series in 12 or so episode batches exclusively through Netflix. The first episode of the series actually reboots things a bit by taking us way back into the origins of the original series.

Not only that, but we actually get to see a bit of Pikachu's life in the wild as a young Pichu before eventually meeting Ash Ketchum and the two of them go on their journey together. The first episode's synopsis officially describes it as such, "In a forest somewhere in Kanto, there once was a lonely Pichu. This Pichu – who was still quite young – had a certain encounter and farewell. This took place shortly before Ash and his partner Pikachu started travelling together. This is the beginning of the anime 'Pocket Monster.'"

The English dub cast of Pokemon Journeys: The Series includes some returning favorites from previous iterations of the anime along with several new voices such as Sarah Natochenny as Ash Ketchum and more, Zeno Robinson as Goh, James Carter Cathcart as James, Meowth, Professor Oak, and more, Michele Knotz as Jessie and more, Cherami Leigh as Chloe, Ray Chase as Professor Cerise, Casey Mongillo as Ren, Tara Jayne Sands as Chrysa, and Rodger Parsons as the Narrator.

Will you be checking out Pokemon Journeys' first episode on YouTube? Excited to see a new episode for free? Already all up to date with the series on Netflix? Wondering what's next to come from the series in Japan as it continues with new episodes?

