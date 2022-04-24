Pokemon Journeys Trailer Hypes Up Ash's First Battle for the Master Class

✖

Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for Ash Ketchum's first major Master Class ranked battle with a trailer teasing the coming episodes of the series! The newest iteration of the anime has reached its climax as following the 100 episode milestone, Ash himself has been making greater strides up the ranks of the World Coronation Series than ever. His latest victory brought him to the top of the Ultra Class after defeating the Elite Four member Drasna, and now he sets his sights on making his way up through the ranks of the top eight trainers in the World Coronation Series as a whole, the Master Class.

While not explicitly confirming which future episode fans will get to see all of this go down, the end of Episode 107 of the series had scheduled Ash for his next promotion match against the Hammerlocke Stadium leader, Raihan. Beating the eighth ranked trainer will get Ash into the Master Class himself, and it's already looking to be such a fierce battle as Pokemon Journeys is hyping up the battle to come with a slick trailer teasing which Pokemon the two will be using against one another! Check it out below:

With Ash so close to making his way into the Master Class, and thus one step closer to getting his big rematch against the strongest champion yet, Leon, it's unclear as to whether or not Ash will actually get to keep winning and taking on tougher battles. He's been on one of his hottest winning streaks yet as he rose to the top of the Ultra Class, and he's got so much momentum it's hard to not see that carried forward. Funny enough, even the director behind the series is teasing Ash will be even more unbeatable as the anime continues.

It's also not hard to imagine that Ash will eventually get his chance to battle Leon in full before Pokemon Journeys comes to an end, but that's much easier said than done as the top eight thus far as been seen to include not only Raihan but some of the strongest regional champions like Lance and Cynthia. Ash is going to climb, and it's going to be fun every step of the way.

But what do you think? How do you like Ash's rise through the world ranks so far? Are you excited to see his first true Master Class challenge? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!