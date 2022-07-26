Pokemon Journeys Titles Set Up the Masters Tournament Semifinals

Pokemon Journeys has reached a new phase of the Masters Tournament with the latest episodes of the series airing overseas, and titles for the next batch of episodes coming our way are setting up the semifinals round of the Masters Tournament! The newest iteration of the long running anime franchise has been working its way through the climax as Ash Ketchum officially entered into the Masters Tournament of the World Coronation Series. The quarterfinals matches saw the various regional champions go up against one another in a string of fierce battles, and now the best of the best are ready for the next major round of the tournament.

Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for the semifinals matches of the Masters Tournament, and it's been revealed that these matches will officially kick off with the mid-August episodes of the series airing in Japan. According to new listings for the future episodes of the series (as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter), Episode 120 of the series will be airing on August 12th and is apparently titled "The Climax Begins: [Ash's] Masters Tournament Experience!" so it seems like the franchise will be jumping right back into the tournament.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

It seems that there will be a break in between the tournament's episodes as following the latest episode of the series ending the quarterfinals of the Masters Tournament, the series will be taking a brief detour for a Chloe focused episode. Then with this future title it seems like we'll get to see Ash's reflection on what has come so far. But the more exciting title is right after. Airing on August 26th in Japan, Episode 121 is reportedly titled "Semifinals I: Overwhelming Victory!" and this is certainly promising as it teases the first match of this second round.

The first match of the semifinals is between Leon and Diantha, and while the title doesn't tease who wins, it seems like it's going to be a massive victory for one side. It's pretty clear who this winner will probably be, but it remains to be seen if Ash can win his own semifinals match and make his way to the grand finals of the World Coronation Series overall.