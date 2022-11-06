Pokemon Journeys Finale Synopsis Released

Pokemon Journeys is on its way out, and fans are eager to see how this anime plans on closing its story. As Goh carries on traveling with Gary, Ash is deep into the Pokemon Masters Championship. In fact, he's locked in the finals against Leon, and all eyes are on the pair as they fight for the title of world's best trainer. And now, it seems the anime's finale has posted a synopsis to hype its arrival.

Over in Japan, the most recent synopsis for Pokemon Journeys went live, and it is for episode 132. As far as the anime's schedule goes, this episode is set to be the finale of Pokemon Journeys, and it will be a bang. After all, it promises to wrap up the fight between Ash and Leon. So if you want to read its synopsis, the blurb for "Finals IV – Partner" is below:

"Having shown up at Wyndon Stadium, what is Eternatus' purpose...!? And Ash and Leon's battle also heads into its climax. Facing Leon's ace, Charizard, Ash and Pikachu muster up the last of their strength and face him. All of their meetings, battles, and adventures so far! Together with his strongest partner, will Ash be able to grasp victory?"

What Do We Know About the Finale?

As you can see above, the synopsis for Pokemon Journeys' next episode is rather intense. Not only is Ash about to finish his battle with Leon, but he will do so with Eternatus watching. It was stressful enough when the world was watching from home, but now? Well, it seems a Legendary Pokemon decided this match was fit for them to watch.

Of course, the big question going around the fandom is whether or not Ash will win. Pokemon Journeys balked tradition when it debuted several years ago by making it clear Ash was a champion in his own right. After topping the Alolan League, Ash has been training hard to fight Leon, and his skills show. It seems likely he could beat the Galar icon, but if he does, fans aren't sure where the anime could take Ash next. The time for his retirement might be near, and if not, the anime for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet might have very different plans in store for Ash when it goes live.

