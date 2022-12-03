Pokemon Journeys Releases New Art of Ash Ketchum And His Championship Team

Pokemon Journeys made history by finally seeing Ash Ketchum achieve his dream of becoming the Pokemon World Champion, defeating Leon during the Masters 8 Tournament in one of the biggest battles of the anime adaptation to date. With an executive working on the series confirming that Ash will remain the protagonist of the television series moving forward, new art has arrived to celebrate the hero's biggest victory to date, along with the Pokemon that helped him to reach this long-awaited pinnacle.

Ash Ketchum's winning team consisted of Pikachu, Darcovish, Sirfetch'd, Gengar, Lucario, and Dragonite, with most of the focus of this season seeing these pocket monsters assembled in the hero's bid to assemble the most powerful team he could to prepare for the Masters 8. Now that Ash has become the world champion and is remaining the star of the show, it will be interesting to see if he will assemble a new team of Pokemon in the future as he potentially explores the new region being introduced as a part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Regardless of whether Ash decides to form a new team, it's most likely that he'll continue having Pikachu by his side as the electric rodent has been a part of Ketchum's journey since the very beginning.

Ash Ketchum's Winning Crew

Anipoke Fandom shared the new art reveling in Ash's major victory with the Pokemon that he's built a bond with standing by his side, making Ketchum the world champion while also making the future of the series that much more mysterious in the process:

Champion Ash and the Champion Squad



Illustration from the Pokefan Magazine #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/p3HGiuSLdM — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) December 3, 2022

In the latest episodes following Ash's big win, the camera has focused on Goh and his travels with Project Mew, as Ketchum's current right-hand man has achieved one of his dreams in reuniting with the legendary Pokemon known as Mew. With the series hinting that Ash and Goh are getting ready to reunite, the anime also hints that the two might be separated as Goh might part ways with Ketchum as so many others have done in the past.

Do you think Ash's team will change when Pokemon Journeys comes to an end and a new adventure for the world champion begins? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.