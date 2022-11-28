Pokemon Journeys Promo Teases a Ruby & Sapphire Surprise

Pokemon is on center stage this month, and it feels like news is coming from all fronts. The IP just welcomed its ninth generation with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and of course, that means merchandise is everywhere right now. The anime is also going wild following Ash's big win, but he is not the only trainer to watch. Goh is doing his own thing, and a new promo confirms he is about to borrow a page from Ruby and Sapphire.

The update comes from Pokemon Journeys itself as the anime just put out its synopsis for episode 134. The release, which is titled "Seize the Future", will move focus from Ash to Goh as he carries on his adventure with Gary. And when he comes back to the screen, he will do so with the Generation 3 Legendaries.

"In the midst of searching for Mew, the Chaser party gets split into two due to troubles at the Island. Goh, Tokyo, and Asahi encounter Kyogre while Gary and Tsurugi come up against Groudon! Why are the Legendary Pokemon here? What do Goh and the others see as they continue further into Table Mountain? And can Goh get to Mew and make his dream come true," the episode's synopsis reads.

As you can see below, some promo art was also released for Pokemon, and it shows Groudon with Kyogre in their full might. It seems the two Legendaries are about to challenge the Chaser party, and we know Goh will do whatever it takes to get past them if it means finding Mew. And now that Ash will be coming home with a trophy of his own, well – there is no way Goh is going to end his journey empty handed.

What do you make of this Ruby and Sapphire throwback? Are you liking this final act of Pokemon Journeys? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.