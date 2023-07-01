Pokemon Announces New K-Pop Collaboration

Pokemon might be a major player in both the anime and video game worlds, but the series focusing on capturing them all is looking to brand out in the world of music. Specifically, The Pokemon Company has announced that it will team up with the K-Pop boy band known as ENHYPEN as a part of the "Pokemon Music Collective". Set to introduce new songs tailored for the world of Pokemon, the K-Pop band has promised that a new single is on the way for the collaboration.

On July 12th, as a part of this partnership, ENHYPEN will release the new single "One And Only". The new song is gathering its inspiration from the sounds of the Pokemon series. Before the new single drops, the band will be releasing a teaser for the single on July 5th on their Youtube Channel.

Who Is ENHYPEN?

If you're unfamiliar with the band Enhypen, here's an official breakdown of the K-Pop sensation, "ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the 'hyphen(-)' that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together. Upon their official debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN broke out into the global K-pop scene and began smashing from day one with 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE achieving the biggest first week sales for a single album among K-pop groups to debut the same year."

"Less than two years later, the powerhouse of K-pop came to possess two "Million-Seller'' albums in the shortest period of time (since debut) in K-pop history with 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA (released in October 2021) and 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (July 2022), which both debuted on the Billlboard 200 at No. 11 and No. 6, respectively. In September 2022, the band embarked on their first world tour 'MANIFESTO', headlining arenas in 12 cities across the globe for 22 shows. Armed with authentic stories in their music and multi-talented presence on stage, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show."

What do you think of this Pokemon collaboration? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.

Via ANN