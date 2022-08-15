Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Raid Music Composed by Undertale Designer

One of the featured pieces of music in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was composed by the designer of Undertale. Last week, The Pokemon Company released a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the pair of new Pokemon games set to come out this year. The new trailer unveiled the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick in which players can "terastallize" their Pokemon and boost attacks related to their Tera Type, which is automatically defined. Any Pokemon can Terastallize, but some Pokemon have special Tera Types that are deviations from their normal Pokemon types. Many of these "special" Pokemon can be encountered in Tera Raids, a new variation of the Max Raid Battles experienced in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

It turns out that the music for Tera Raids were composed by Toby Fox, the designer of the indy hit game Undertale. On Twitter, Fox noted that the game's director Shigeru Ohmori approached him to compose the music and showed him a picture of a Lucario with a large crystal flower coming out of its head. Using that image as a reference point, Fox composed the music that will be used in the raid. "I can't wait to have my Pokémon obliterated by a jewel-covered Fidough!" Fox added on Twitter.

You may have heard a little in the Pokémon Presents a bit ago, but I composed the music for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's new Terastal Raid battles! I can't wait to have my Pokémon obliterated by a jewel-covered Fidough! https://t.co/52bcLaGbEZ — tobyfox (@tobyfox) August 10, 2022

Fox previously composed the Battle Theme music that plays in Pokemon Sword and Shield's Battle Tower. Since the Battle Tower is post-game content, many players may not have heard his composition unless they were grinding to make their Pokemon more competitive. The Tera Raids are a much bigger showcase for Fox and hopefully fans will enjoy his music.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. Dozens of new Pokemon are set to appear in the game, with many more secrets expected to be unveiled ahead of the games' release on November 18, 2022.