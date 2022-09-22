Ed Sheeran Announces New Pokemon Song and Music Video

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he will be the next artist to release a song in collaboration with The Pokemon Company. The song will be titled "Celestial," and it will be released on September 29th. Fans will have to wait a week to hear the new song, but Sheeran did reveal a piece of artwork to go alongside it. The image features a smiling Sheeran with Pikachu standing on his back. Sheeran is a longtime fan of the Pokemon franchise, starting with the TCG and anime. In a post on Instagram, Sheeran shared his excitement about the song's music video, and the opportunity to work with The Pokemon Company.

"I started off with Pokémon cards when the craze hit primary school when I was about 7, then the tv show was on tv so I used to try and record it over the same VHS every week. After this me and my brother shared a game boy and Pokémon blue. I got a game boy colour with Pokémon yellow for my 8th birthday, obsessed was an understatement. Flash forward to me at 31 I still have the same game boy colour and still I play Pokémon silver on long haul flights. I really really love it. It gave me a proper escape as a kid into a fantasy world that seemed to go on and on, and in adult life it's nostalgia that makes me feel like a kid again," Sheeran wrote on Instagram. "I met the people from Pokémon when I was travelling in Japan, and we joked about me writing a song for them. But now here we are. Celestial comes out next Thursday, and the video is insanely amazing, animated by the incredible people at Pokémon. I love it, you're gonna love it. And we all gotta catch 'em all.

Sheeran's collaboration with The Pokemon Company comes after similar tracks created by Katy Perry, J Balvin, and Post Malone. While those tracks featured Pokemon-themed music videos, the actual lyrics had little to do with the franchise. It remains to be seen whether Sheeran's song will actually mention Pokemon or elements of the franchise, or if the theme will strictly extend to the music video itself. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Are you looking forward to next week's release of "Celestial?" Have you enjoyed these Pokemon music collaborations? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!