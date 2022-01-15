Pokemon Celebrates Dawn and Piplup With Special Music Video

Pokemon is honoring Dawn and Piplup’s anime journey together over the years with a special new music video! The fan favorite duo first made their debut together with the Diamond and Pearl generations of the video games and anime releases, but it had been quite a while since. Thanks to the releases of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and the upcoming release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the Sinnoh duo has been making a major comeback to the franchise with a series of return appearances in the anime with a few Pokemon Journeys specials. Now they’re back at it again!

The official Pokemon YouTube channel in Japan has released a special new video featuring Dawn and Piplup dubbed “It’ll be fine!” Fans might recognize this as Dawn’s famous catchphrase in the Japanese dub of the series (where she’s known as Hikari), and the video takes it one step further as it features Dawn’s voice actress, Megumi Toyoguchi, singing covers of the Diamond and Pearl anime’s ending themes. You can check out the special new Pokemon music video below:

Dawn and Piplup have been having a major resurgence thanks to the resurgence of the Sinnoh region in the video games. Not only did the duo make their grand debut in the anime with a special two-part episode featuring the Legendaries Darkrai and Cresselia to coincide with the announcement that the Diamond and Pearl remakes were coming our way, but came back for another special two episode event last December to celebrate the upcoming release of the new Arceus release featuring both Dialga and Palkia.

Dawn is also going to be making her return to Pokemon Journeys in a much different way as well. Outside of the usual anime will be a special event series focusing on Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The four episode special, titled Pokemon: Arceus Who is Called a God, will be launching the first two episodes with Amazon Prime Japan on January 21st, and the final two episodes will be lining up with the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus on January 28th. It’s yet to be revealed whether or not these will be dropped outside of Japan, however.

What do you think? How do you like this new music video for Dawn and Piplup? Where do they rank among your favorite of Ash's companions from over the years? Would you want to see them come back to the anime even more than they are now?