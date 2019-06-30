Pokemon Cosplayer Wows With Gorgeous Lapras Swimsuit

Out of all the franchises to bring to life through cosplay, one that can be particularly tough is Pokemon. It’s pretty hard to choose what to do especially with so many compelling designs for the human characters. But that’s not often the focus as artists often want to bring the Pokemon themselves to life, and must figure out ways to twist the designs to make them human.

This often leads to some gorgeous spins such as this surprising take on Lapras. One artist decide to give the famous surfing Pokemon a swimsuit spin and the results are certainly great to see. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Sue (@msrebeccasue) on Jun 26, 2019 at 10:09am PDT

Cosplay Artist Rebecca Sue (who you can find on Instagram here) shared the above Lapras swimsuit to Instagram and it’s a pretty unique take on the famous surfing icon. Lapras is generally depicted as being larger than the average Pokemon, so converting the design into a swimsuit must have been challenging. Needing to select the right elements to properly convey it’s Lapras without changing the silhouette too much takes the right amount of balance!

Luckily this cosplay is up to the task! It includes visual elements such as Lapras’ shell into the design, and even goes out step further by incorporating a flowing skirt as a callout to the fact that Lapras is often seen surfing on peaceful oceans. It gets a lot done without needing to put a full Lapras suit on!

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, the Pokemon series is gearing up for the debut of the Alolan League pretty soon. Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”