Pokemon Releases Adorable New Pet Clothing Collection

If you have a special pet in your life who needs a geeky makeover, the it seems one brand is ready to hear you. out. Millions of people each year go out to spruce up their pets, and they’re not afraid to splurge on their cuties. For cats and dogs alike, there are plenty of nerd-centric toys out there, and it seems Pokemon is reaching out with their own offerings.

Over on Twitter, an account known as PokeJungle caught the eye of fans with their latest post. The fan-page shared photos of an upcoming pet collection being released by Small Planet, and it will make all of your Pokemon dreams come true.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the collection features an array of items from bedding to clothing. For instance, you will be able to buy your furry friend a small circular bed shaped like a Poke Ball. In fact, the cushy bed is layered with a built-in blanket, and it will help rest any pet who lies near it.

If you are looking for more clothes, then this Small Planet collection has plenty to offer. To start, the line contains a small Pikachu hat which features the Electric-type’s pointy ears. You can put this hood on your dog or cat and watch as they evolve into Pikachu (partially) before your very eyes.

As for other pieces, one is a small costume which is worn like a shirt. Complete with a hood, this small outfit will keep your pet warm all while looking like Pikachu. Finally, two different handkerchief collars will be offered in yellow and red. One features a large close-up of Pikachu while the red one has a more complex print featuring the Pokemon and several Poke Balls.

Unfortunately, this Pokemon collection seems to be exclusive to Japan, but you can check out its pricing details here. There is always hope the collection will come to North America, so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to figure out what size hat your pet wears!

Which of these Pokemon costumes would you get for your pet…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!