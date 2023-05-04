Pokemon Just Set Up a New Monster's Introduction

Pokemon has been around for decades now, and these days, all eyes are on its next big release. If you did not know, Pokemon has a DLC drop on the horizon courtesy of the Paldea region. Extra content for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was announced a while back, and the new Pokemon anime even set up the DLC with a monster's debut. And now, it seems like Pokemon has another mystery monster in the wings.

So first, let's give some context to what all is going on. If you aren't aware, Pokemon Horizons has gone live, and the new anime marks a turning point for the series. Ash Ketchum and Pikachu are out as two new leads are heading up the Pokemon anime. A few weeks ago, the show kicked off with Like uncovering a brand-new Pokemon that is tied to a mystery heirloom of hers. So of course, fans began to question Roy as the second lead also has an heirloom.

In the most recent episode of Pokemon Horizons, Roy left fans rather certain he is also carrying around a mysterious monster with his relic. After all, the item he is holding on too is an antique Poke Ball. If there was ever going to be a Pokemon hidden somewhere, an ancient ball like this one would be the place.

"My treasure... I call it the Ancient Monster Ball," Roy shared. "Well, the thing is Gramps found it a real long time ago, and it won't open. It's probably empty."

As you can see, Roy is not convinced the heirloom has any secrets behind it, but fans are eager to disagree. This is most definitely a smoking gun if Pokemon fans have ever seen one. The old-school Poke Ball almost certainly has an old creature in it, but the question remains what the monsters could be. There is a chance this antique ball could contain a Past Paradox monster we've seen in Paldea already. But in the same vein, we could also be dealing with a totally new monster from the past.

For now, we will have to wait and see where Pokemon Horizons takes this old-school ball. Liko discovered her pendant's hidden Pokemon pretty soon after the anime began. If we are lucky, Roy will get the same opportunity before long, so it is time to make your bets on his classic monster ball.

