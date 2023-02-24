Pokemon To Introduce a New Pikachu in Next Season

As Pokemon fans know, Ash Ketchum and Pikachu are preparing to step aside from their roles as the main trainer and Pokemon of the anime adaptation. With the dynamic duo acting as the stars of the series for over two decades at this point, the series is taking a big risk in following two new trainers and their pocket monsters to continue the series. Those who love the yellow electric rodent might be surprised to learn that a Pikachu will have a presence in Liko and Roy's upcoming journey, just not the one that we're most familiar.

Earlier today, The Pokemon Company unveiled new images, and a description, of a new trainer set to appear following Ash and Pikachu's departure as the stars of the series in Friede, who will be accompanied by a Pikachu of a different sort, who sports a captain's hat and runs with the name "Captain Pikachu". Friede and Captain Pikachu will be allies to Liko and Roy on their quest, meaning it has yet to be seen whether the two new stars will be facing off against Team Rocket or a new threat when the new season debuts this April.

Pikachu Is The Captain Now

In speaking about the introduction of Captain Pikachu and his trainer, Friede, the vice president of marketing for The Pokemon Company International had this to say when it came to the electric pocket monster's influence on the series and the future of the anime:

"As the Pokémon world expands and evolves, fans will be able to embark on a new journey of action, adventure and friendship through the eyes of unique characters like Friede and Captain Pikachu when the next animated series begins premiering later this year. For 27 years, Pikachu has been synonymous with the Pokémon franchise, and we look forward to seeing this beloved Pokémon continue to have a significant presence in the animated series and remain an icon for the brand."

The current season of Pokemon's anime, Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, has been seeing Ash and Pikachu reunite with a number of allies in trainers and pocket monsters alike. While Ketchum's future is anyone's guess, the series is certainly giving him a fond farewell following his world championship win.

What do you think of the upcoming arrival of Captain Pikachu?

