Pokemon Promo Teases Pikachu and Meowth's Team Up Episode

Pokemon is now halfway through its special series saying goodbye to Ash Ketchum after 25 long years of traveling through the anime, and the promo for the next episode of the series is teasing what could be Pikachu and Meowth's final team up episode! The special series has been checking off all kinds of nostalgic boxes for Ash as he's not only reunited with his original companions, Misty and Brock, but he's gotten all sorts of classic reunions in the process. But one thing the anime hasn't clarified, however, is whether or not the anime's saying goodbye to Pikachu too.

This makes the next episode of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master all the more interesting as it's returning to the classic idea of Pikachu and Meowth getting separated from their respective friends, and needing to work together in order to get back to everyone. It's been a long time since we have gotten to see an episode like this, and could end up being the final one we ever get to see. Either way, you can check out the promo for the next episode of the anime below:

What to Know for Pokemon's Next Episode

Episode 6 of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master is titled "And I'm Looking at the Same Moon!," and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "During their journey, Team Rocket attacks Ash and his friends when they had dozed off. Although Ash manages to thwart them, Pikachu flies away into the sky with Team Rocket! Ash and Pikachu, who are separated, search for each other to reunite but...Even if they are apart, their hearts are one! Will they be able to meet again...?!"

The franchise has yet to reveal whether or not Pikachu will be a part of the next entry in the anime, but it will be moving on without Ash at the center. This could be the anime's way of giving Pikachu one final highlight episode before saying goodbye, but also a way to highlight Meowth as well as Team Rocket has yet to be confirmed for the new series too. But we'll see soon enough as this special series nears his end.

What are you hoping to see from Pikachu and Meowth's next team up? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!