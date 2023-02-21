Pokemon Exec Says a Major Cameo Is Coming for Ash's Final Season

Pokemon Day is right around the corner, and right now, fans are looking forward to everything the big event will bring. From anime updates to video game drops, the annual event promises to leave fans buzzing. Of course, fans of the Pokemon anime are more invested in the day than ever given this year marks the end of Ash Ketchum's reign. And now, a new interview suggests a major cameo is coming for the hero and his final season.

The update comes from Kunihiko Yuyama, a veteran director of the Pokemon anime. Recently, the exec spoke with Otomedia about their recent experiences with the Pokemon franchise and touched upon a little tease for Aim to Be a Pokemon Master.

According to the director, Pokemon's farewell season to ash will feature "that Pokemon everyone wants to see". Of course, the exec could not mention the monster by name, but Yuyama stressed the Pokemon would show up in the show's climax. So as you can imagine, fans are sharing their cameo picks with each other online.

It seems more fans are eager for Ash to reunite with Ho-Oh face-to-face. After all, the legendary bird did herald Ash on his journey from afar decades ago. The TV anime could easily unite the pair before setting Ash on his next journey. But on the other hand, there are other Pokemon like Greninja that fans would love to visit. This list includes favorites like Mewtwo and more.

For now, fans will have to wait and see how Pokemon handles this mysterious cameo. Aim to Be a Pokemon Master is airing weekly in Japan, and it won't be long before the farewell tour ends. After all, the brand's new Pokemon series is slated to launch on April 14th with all-new leads. And hopefully, the new series will check in on Ash every so often in the coming years!

What do you think about this latest Pokemon tease? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.